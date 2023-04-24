GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon and its volunteer committee, the G.L.E.N. (Gardening, Landscape and Enhancing Nature) Committee has announced its plans to hold a Miner Park Tree Planting on Sat., Apr. 29 at 10 a.m. The planting will occur between the two baseball fields by the playground at the park located at 194 S. Main Street. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Since 1972 the Arbor Day Foundation has advocated for the planting of trees to encourage a greener future for communities. Trees play a key role in the creation of a healthier environment because they clean our air, filter our water, slow storm surge and provide shady spots that can be about 10 degrees cooler for humans and animals alike.

Abby Kansal Schack, chairperson of the G.L.E.N. Committee, is looking forward to working with a local Girl Scout Troop on the tree planting at Miner Park. Mayor Marcus will also be present at the beginning of the celebration to read the Arbor Day Proclamation. Kansal-Schack is excited about the G.L.E.N. Committee’s initiatives throughout the upcoming months, including work on the Tree City U.S.A. recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation, the new garden improvements adjacent to the Yanda Cabin, and the upcoming G.L.E.N. Awards that recognizes outstanding yards and landscapes in the community. G.L.E.N. Award Nomination Forms and online voting can be found on the Village website at www.glencarbonil.gov under Latest News and Updates beginning May 1.

The Arbor Day Foundation is making a positive impact all over the globe, and you can learn more at https://www.arborday.org/. Interested in learning more or joining the Village’s G.L.E.N. Committee and supporting their projects? Please contact Nicole Dicks at (618) 288-1200 for more information.

