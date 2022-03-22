GLEN CARBON – As recipients of the Madison County Sustainability Grant, a charging station will be installed at Schon Park in Glen Carbon to support the efforts of the Village to provide sustainable options for residents. Recently awarded, this environmental grant for $15,000 will provide the Village with its first dual-port electric charging station.

Once installed, the village will continue to monitor its use and determine any additional needs moving forward based on appropriate quantitative data. It’s conceived that usage of the charging station could reduce up to 100 pounds of CO2 emissions per hour per use. The new station will occupy two spaces at the south end of Schon Park parking lot.

“We are very excited to be awarded this environmental grant and feel that this is a wonderful asset for our Village and its residents,” said Bob Marcus, Mayor of Glen Carbon. “Today, manufacturers are building more hybrid and electric cars than ever before,” said Marcus, “and this allows our Village to keep up with the present time while also giving consideration to environmental concerns for future generations.”

The charging station, with a dual-port feature, offers a premium EV charging experience. Advanced energy management tools and stringent requirements are being met to ensure safe and reliable stations that offer top charging speed. There is even a “Waitlist” app that drivers can use on their mobile devices so they can get in line if stations are full.

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the charging stations or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

