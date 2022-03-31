GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon has announced its new initiative, the “Glen Carbon Grassroots” Campaign, which will be a Village organized periodic event or activity to support a wide variety of environmental, green space, habitat and/or energy projects in the Village. The first slated grassroots event is a tree giveaway happening on Sat., Apr. 16, 2022, from 9 am – 12 pm at the Village’s Public Works Department located at 153 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon.

The Village will be distributing 500 native, conservation grade, bare-root trees (approximate heights of 2-3’) to Glen Carbon residents and children to plant on their home’s private property. The approximate breakdown of tree varieties include Overcup oak trees, River Birch trees and flowering dogwoods. Trees will be distributed at the Village’s Public Works Department on Saturday as well as elementary schools in the Village. Details about the elementary school tree distribution will be communicated directly from the schools to the students.

Article continues after sponsor message

The trees were purchased from the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District for the amount of $1,750.00 and sponsored by TWM, Inc. Rob DeConcini, President of TWM, was happy to sponsor the tree giveaway for the community. “Since 2015, TWM has enjoyed the privilege of serving as the Village’s trusted partner in expanding and improving its parks and greenspaces.” DeConcini went on to say, “We are equally honored to have a hand in this new grassroots tree-planting initiative as a continued commitment by the Village toward sound environmental investment and stewardship practices.”

Mayor Bob Marcus is looking forward to this inaugural tree-giveaway event and is beginning to discuss other community endeavors as part of the Glen Carbon Grassroots initiative. “It’s great that so many individuals in our town are coming together to support each other, the environment, and the beautification of our neighborhoods,” said Marcus. He is also thankful to the volunteers and staff helping to coordinate the tree giveaway effort. The trees will be distributed to individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis at public works, located past the police department. Signs will also be posted.

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vison for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the “Glen Carbon Grassroots” initiative or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

More like this: