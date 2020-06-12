GLEN CARBON - For those who haven’t heard, the Glen Carbon Homecoming will not place in 2020. The 2020 Glen Carbon Homecoming was scheduled for Father's Day weekend, June 19 and 20. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden looks forward to the 2021 event.

Bowden said the homecoming was cancelled for safety reasons. Typically, between 3,000-5,000 attend the homecoming, the village administrator added.

“With COVID-19, large gatherings are not what anybody should be doing,” Bowden said. "The homecoming is always a great event and brings a lot of people to Glen Carbon."

