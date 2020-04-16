GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt announced Wednesday the village has decided to cancel the annual Glen Carbon Homecoming event scheduled for June 19 and June 20, 2020, because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

"During these uncertain times, ensuring the health and safety of all is our top priority," Jackstadt said.

Mayor Jackstadt said anyone with any questions should contact Jamie Bowden, Village Administrator at (618) 288-2614 or jbowden@glen-carbon.il.us

The 2020 Glen Carbon Homecoming would have been the 15th consecutive celebration.

The Glen Carbon homecoming always included a carnival, food, drinks and live entertainment. A beer garden each year featured domestic beer, craft beer and hard lemonade. Each year there also was a 5K Annual Covered Bridge Run and a parade and fireworks.

