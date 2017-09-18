The Village of Bethalto will have a special meeting in the council chambers at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

The meeting agenda is as follows:

Call to Order: Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Resolutions

Resolution 2017-12 A resolution Authorizing Use of Contingency Fund for IDOT bills: authorizes use of Village contingency fund for payment of IDOT invoices

Reports from Mayor and other Officers

Proposed Business Districts – Update

Current Balance of General Fund and Water & Sewer Fund

Tractor purchase on state bid (recommendation from Finance Committee)

Easement Machine Purchase on state bid (recommendation from Finance Committee)

Purchase of Thermal Imaging Equipment (Not reviewed by Finance Committee)

Adjournment

