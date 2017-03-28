BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto will be holding a public sale of items of personal property owned by the Village on Saturday, April 8, 2017 beginning at 9:00 AM behind Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.  Bethalto, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Items to be sold include 75 bicycles, miscellaneous office equipment and computers/peripherals, ink cartridges, cell phones, cameras, DVD/CD units, laptops, telephones and many other miscellaneous items.

Heavy Equipment and vehicles will be sold on the same date at the Albers Lane facility (1100 Albers Lane) following the sale at Village Hall. Further announcements will be made the day of the sale. A list of heavy equipment/vehicles to be sold can be obtained at the Village Clerk’s office, 213 N. Prairie St. Bethalto, Il. or by emailing Village Clerk Sue Lowrance at slowrance@bethalto.com

More like this:

Unlock Hidden Treasures: The Art of a Successful Yard Sale
Mar 28, 2025
Riverbender.com To Livestream Bethalto Village Board Meetings
Yesterday
Godfrey Trustees Agree To Sue Alton
Mar 21, 2025
Local Ace Hardware Store Raises $52,464 For Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Mar 19, 2025
Brighton, Granite City Men Charged In Burglary Case Involving Stolen Tools
Feb 27, 2025

 