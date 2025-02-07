Our Daily Show Interview! Village Dispensary: Allison & Employee of the Month Brandon!

GODFREY - Two representatives of Village Dispensary shared more about the behind-the-scenes of the cannabis industry.

Allison and Brandon manage the inventory at Village Dispensary. They noted that there are a ton of deals and specials coming up, including many buy-one-get-one deals for Valentine’s Day next week.

“Get your lady the flower she really wants,” Brandon joked.

Located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, the dispensary offers daily discounts, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible deals. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for up to 25% off. Additional discounts are available throughout the week.

There’s more in store for February, including deals on Valentine’s Day weekend. Customers can expect sales on “love-oriented edibles” and a special topical from Nature’s Grace. Allison and Brandon suggest checking the dispensary’s website and Facebook page for updates.

“Deals are on fire,” Allison said. “We’re very busy.”

Throughout the month, several representatives from cultivators will be onsite at Village to share goodies and encourage people to try their products. For example, if you stop by between 3–6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, and purchase a one-gram Alchemy cart from the Ieso representative, you can get a second one for a penny. A special cannabis-infused hot chocolate will also hit shelves on Feb. 8, 2025,

Allison, who works as the inventory manager at Village, noted that they regularly receive new shipments from cultivators. They work hard to make sure every product is available for their customers, and she gave a special shoutout to Jess, “the fastest vault worker” who puts together every order.

“It’s a lot of cataloguing,” she said. “We have a thousand different unique cannabis products. That’s a crazy amount. It’s ridiculous.”

Allison and Brandon noted that while it’s a lot of work, it’s worth it to help people get the cannabis they want or need. Though Village Dispensary is not a medical dispensary, they do welcome a lot of people with medical cards. Brandon emphasized the value of serving everybody in the Riverbend community

“I would say my favorite part is truly just helping people out, the wholesome connections that you make with people,” Brandon said. “That’s one thing that’s always stuck out big for me in the cannabis industry…I’ve got a lot of cannabis knowledge up in my noggin, and I take pride in making good decisions and keeping good stuff available for everybody.”

For more information about Village Dispensary, their discounts and their upcoming events, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com or their Facebook page.

