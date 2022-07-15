BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community is hosting a Health Fair in early August which will feature over 20 vendors offering everything from health screenings to legal aid and more at no cost to attendees, in addition to door prizes which will be drawn towards the end of the Health Fair.

The Health Fair will be held on August 4 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Villa Rose Senior Living Community, located at 401 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto.

Executive Director Cindy Cannon said Villa Rose is offering this Health Fair “to promote health awareness - both to the community and to our independent senior living community residents.”

To help the community gain more awareness of their health, Cannon has enlisted the help of several organizations that will offer a wide range of services at the Health Fair.

“We reached out to some community resources that we think residents and community members could benefit from - from therapy to chiropractic care to rehabs to Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Leisure World - just an array of different resources for community members to learn about things they maybe didn’t know were available in our community,” Cannon said.

IMOVE PT will bring two different devices to measure balance and function, and physical therapists will be on-site to share exercises that help improve those skills. Cannon said these and other health screenings offered by vendors at the Health Fair will be provided at no charge to attendees, including O2, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings. Midwest Audiology will offer ear cleaning and hearing aid checks, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Dental School will offer oral screenings.

Not only will each screening and service be provided for free, but Cannon said many vendors will have free giveaway items as well.

“Everything is free of charge and all of the vendors will have some type of little trinket for those to take, and we’ll also have some door prizes,” Cannon said. “It should definitely be a great event for community members to come out to.”

Cannon said when community members and Villa Rose residents enter the Health Fair, they can sign up for a chance to win door prizes at participating vendors’ tables. Drawings for the door prizes will be done just before the end of the Health Fair at 11 a.m., but Cannon said you don’t have to be present to win - you can stop by Villa Rose to pick up your prize at your convenience.

Even if you aren’t a Villa Rose resident, Cannon said the Health Fair can be a great way for the public to take advantage of some of the resources they might not know are available in the local area.

“Maybe there’s a service that you don’t even realize you might need until you get out and educate yourself about things that are available,” Cannon said. “That’s one reason why we really encourage the community to come out … to help people stay as independent as possible.”

Cannon added that Villa Rose hopes to offer more events like this in the future.

“We’re excited to just offer this to the community,” Cannon said. “I know with COVID, a lot of these kinds of events didn’t go on, and so hopefully we’re able to do more of these types of events.”

For more information about Villa Rose Senior Living Community, visit their website or Facebook page, or call (618) 377-3239.

