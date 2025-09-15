CARLINVILLE - Community members are invited to a candlelight vigil in honor of Charlie Kirk.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, the Macoupin County Courthouse will serve as the meeting spot for a prayer vigil. The prayer starts at 7 p.m., but organizer Rawley Eldridge encourages people to come as early as 5:30 p.m. for conversations.

“What I would like it to look like, and what it should look like, is just everybody gathering together and showing remorse for the family that lost their father and their husband,” Eldridge said. “We can all pray together, share stories on why we believe he made an impact and how he reached us in different ways.”

Bibles, candles and rosaries will be available while supplies last. Eldridge also hopes to order t-shirts; you can message him through the official Facebook event page for more information or to place your order.

He shared that Kirk’s work had “a pretty big impact” on his own life. He resonated with the idea of having conversations with different sides.

“Like [Kirk] said, whenever people stop having genuine conversations on why they disagree, that’s when violence occurs and civil war breaks out because you can’t find an agreement,” Eldridge said. “In my eyes, he was just spreading his opinion and trying to have simple conversations with people. Even if you don’t agree with somebody, I just don’t think it’s right to have hatred for them. You can agree to disagree.”

Eldridge emphasized that the vigil will remain peaceful, and the goal is to come together to remember Kirk and share conversations about his impact. He added that the vigil has received a positive response so far, and he hopes to welcome many people on Sept. 27.

“It just shows to me especially that there can always be a difference, but we always know what is right in the world and stuff like that,” he said. “We just want to come together as one and remember somebody who tried to help the youth and everything the way he did and just reach out to people.”

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page.

