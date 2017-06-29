The purpose of this report is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

Issue Fairmount Park Racetrack: On June 21, my proposal supporting SB7 in the House Legislature passed 23-3 at the County Board. I call for the immediate installation of electronic video gaming at the track to assist with revenues and to save the 1500 Fairmount Track Jobs. We need to send a message to Springfield that our economy, jobs, and people matter. Madison County can ill afford to lose 1500 jobs.

ISSUE: New Douglas and Madison County Intergovernmental Agreement: On June 21, my resolution for an Intergovernmental Agreement passed 23-3. This agreement, the cutting edge of help for small towns will provide expertise for code enforcement to New Douglas at little cost to the county thus enhancing small town government and lifestyle.Many thanks to Mr. Matt Brandemeyer for helping with this project.

ISSUE: Joe Dauderman Retained as Assessor: On 6-21 Ms. Novacich and Mr. Parkinson spoke strongly on retaining Mr. Dauderman as Assessor. Ms. Novicich amended Mr. Prenzler’s resolution to retain Mr. Dauderman to for four (4) years as Assessor. Judy Kuhn and I argued for Mr. Dauderman’s retention. I asked questions to assist with the wording of Ms. Novacich’s amendment. Mr. Prenzler’s apparent pick for Assessor seemingly lacked the two (2) year’s experience required by state statute. I voted with the majority to retain Mr. Dauderman on a 20-6 vote.

ISSUE: Bargaining Unit Negotiations: I’ve asked for clarification on the appropriate procedures for Labor Relation Board negotiations occurring during a December 2016 through February 15, 2017. County Board participation since 1984 has been to be involved in collective bargaining negotiations by providing general parameters to negotiating teams and final approval of all collective bargaining agreements. This standard practice doesn’t appear to have been followed by Mr. Adler and Mr. Hulme during recent negotiations. I seek to further clarify this issue to ensure the County Board performs its appropriate function during labor negotiations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Issue: 9-11 Board On Wednesday 6-21 Chairman Prenzler desired to remove Chief Terry Bell of Highland from the 9-11 Board. The 9-11 Board is long overdue in producing a plan to pare down 16 call centers to 8 as per state statute. Mr. Bell is a man of integrity who represents Highland and the Board well. I was surprised by the move as previously Mr. Prenzler told me he had no desire to replace Mr. Bell if people felt strongly about his retention. A lack of leadership on the 9-11 Board seemingly stems from the top. Recently, after almost two years of discussion 9-11 Board Chairman Terry McFarland suddenly suggested the 16 call centers be replaced by one (1). Sheriff Lakin opposed this as unworkable. Common sense tells me one (1) call center won’t work. May I humbly suggest Mr. McFarland and Mr. Prenzler need to supply adequate leadership rather than providing unworkable last minute major changes or blaming Mr. Bell for the 9-11 Board’s woes?

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

(Send letters to the editor to dbrannan@riverbender.com)

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.