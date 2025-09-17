EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Vienna Elliott (Tuscon, Ariz.) from women's volleyball has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance during the Cougar Classic.

Elliott had a total of 16 kills and 18 blocks over three games. She had a career-high nine kills against Seattle (Sept. 13). She also leads the Ohio Valley Conference in total blocks with 47, this is also good for 17th in the NCAA.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

