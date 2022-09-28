Video Of Monday Night Alton Committee of the Whole below:

City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting September 26, 2022

ALTON - Video gaming license applications were not advanced for four businesses at the City of Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday night. However, they are on the agenda to be discussed Wednesday night at the City Council meeting.

Also on the agenda Wednesday night is the second reading of a business ordinance regarding adult-use cannabis business establishments. It is No. 11 on the agenda for Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four video gaming applications were introduced in a resolution to the Committee of the Whole - Heaterz, the Village Inn Pancake House, Milton Liquor and Grocery, and Farm Fresh in Fosterburg. Alton alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee requested to separate the Milton Liquor & Grocery application. MacAfee’s motion was rejected by a 4-3 vote. The video gaming licenses for Farm Fresh, Heaters, Village Inn Pancake House, and Milton Liquor & Grocery will be discussed Wednesday night.

At Monday's Alton Committee of the Whole Meeting, multiple demolitions were discussed and approved for the council meeting. Addresses for demolitions discussed were 618 Ridge St., 705 Seeing Ave., and 2126 Seminary Ave. These will be discussed again at the Alton City Council meeting.

Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory both received video gaming licenses earlier in the year, and after that, other businesses have asked for consideration.

Other items moved from the Committee of the Whole are authorizations to temporarily close sections of Illinois Routes 140 and 67, and East Broadway at Main Street to Piasa Street for the Alton Halloween Parade in October. These resolutions will be read at the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The Wednesday meeting will be live on Riverbender.com.

More like this: