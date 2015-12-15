EDWARDSVILLE - Richard Grogan, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

Focusing primarily on anti-bullying efforts, Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Article continues after sponsor message

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about giving someone hope, to help them believe in themselves.

"The best gift you can give somebody is hope, faith, belief in themselves,..."

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog: