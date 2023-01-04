JERSEYVILLE - New details have emerged regarding a shooting in Jerseyville that occurred in the 700 block of Liberty Street on Christmas Day. New court filings name the victim of the shooting as well as the type of weapon that was used.

Donald R. Jones Jr., 29, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, citing an “intent to kill” the victim, Derek L. Day. Both counts are Class X felonies for which “25 years or up to a term of natural life shall be added” to the term of imprisonment set by the court, which could be another six to 30 years.

Jones reportedly shot Day with a Taurus GX4 9mm pistol. One bullet was fired through a rear window of Day’s residence and struck him, according to a press release issued by the Jerseyville Police Dept. shortly after the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest with his bail set at $1 million. He was taken into custody on Dec. 27 at the Jersey County Jail and his preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Another individual, in this case, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and the possession of the attempted murder weapon. Tyler E. Howland, 19, of Jerseyville, was charged with obstruction of justice because “he provided false information to officers and possessed the weapon used in the attempted first-degree murder of Derek Day,” according to recent court filings.

Howland was taken into custody at the Jersey County Jail with his bail set at $15,000. He was charged with a Class 4 felony which can carry a sentence of one to three years in prison, probation, periodic imprisonment, or a fine up to $25,000. Howland’s preliminary hearing was also set for 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Further information and updates regarding both of these cases are available from the Jersey Circuit Clerk’s website. Information regarding Jones’s case is available here, while information about Howland’s case is available here.

More like this: