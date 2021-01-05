ST. LOUIS - The victim in a homicide in the North County Precinct has been positively identified as Chrishell Fulton, 41 years of age, of the 2300 block of Gardner Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

On December 31, 2020 at approximately 10:07 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 300 block of Shepley Drive for a call for service for a shooting and multiple vehicle traffic accident.

The investigation has revealed that the victim, an adult female, was driving a red GMC eastbound in the 400 block of Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan. The victim in the red GMC continued on to the 300 block of Shepley, where she drifted into the westbound lanes and struck a white sedan and a sport utility vehicle. At some point, the victim was struck by gunfire coming from an unknown location. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the sport utility vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

