ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide in the 8300 block of Airport Road in the City of Berkeley has been positively identified as Cincere Ford, 21 years of age, of the 5300 block of Wells Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63112.

The second victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 8300 block of Airport Road in the City of Berkeley which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 10:10 p.m. on February 25, 2022, police officers from the City of Berkeley Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the 8300 block of Airport Road. Officers located two adult males in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where one victim was pronounced deceased. The second victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

City of Berkeley Police Officers requested St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives lead the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

