GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department late Thursday announced the name of the victim and charges against two suspects in a fatal shooting around midnight on Jan. 9, 2020.

The Granite City Police said around midnight on Jan. 9, 2020, the department received a report of a male found to be deceased from gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as:

Jason A. Thomas

36 years of age

of the 2200 block of Benton St.

Granite City, IL. 62040

The Granite City Police Department initiated an investigation into the incident which led detectives over to the City of St. Louis where two people were apprehended.

The suspects are identified as:

Kadeem L. Noland

27 years of age

of the 1400 block of Penrose

St. Louis, MO 63107

and

Kristine N. Mills

34 years of age

of the 2200 block of Benton St.

Granite City, IL. 62040

The facts and evidence of this case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At this time Noland was charged with:

CT I: First Degree Murder (Class M)

CT II: First Degree Murder (Class M)

CT III: Unlawful Possession Weapon by Felon (Class 2)

Mills was charged with:

CT I: First Degree Murder (Class M)

CT II: First Degree Murder (Class M)

The charges were then presented to the Honorable Judge Tognarelli for bond. Both Noland and Mills are being held without bond. Noland and Mills are currently in custody at the St. Louis Metropolitan Jail pending extradition back to Madison County, IL.

The Granite City Police Department has no further comments regarding this investigation but would like to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Thomas for their loss.

