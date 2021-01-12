EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department and East Alton Police Department extricated a victim after a single-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 143 just outside of Wood River on Tuesday morning. The vehicle encountered extensive damage. The fire department said the victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

East Alton Fire Department confirmed the injured person was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Traffic was re-directed for a period of time while the accident scene was cleaned up.

The vehicle was eventually towed out of the area. Thankfully, no other vehicles were directly involved in the crash.

It appeared the vehicle struck a nearby guard rail on Route 143.

No other details were yet available but remain under investigation by East Alton Police Department.

