ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The victim in the probable murder/suicide in the 16800 block of Manchester Road in St. Louis County which resulted in the death of two adult males has been identified as Jason Skyles, 40 years of age, of the 4800 block of Tishomingo Road in Hillsboro, Missouri 63050.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Darren Jaycox, 51 years of age, of the 17100 block of Lafayette Trails Court in Wildwood, Missouri 63040.

On April 19, 2022, at approximately 11:35 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Wildwood Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 16800 block of Manchester Road. Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation has revealed two adult males were involved in an altercation in the parking lot. The suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide.

Both suspect and victim were pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

