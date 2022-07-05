JERSEY - The Grafton Police worked a serious motorcycle crash at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, on Illinois Route 100 near Raging Rivers.

Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton said a motorcyclist lost control and clipped a center median. There were not any other vehicles involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was eastbound heading toward Alton just east of Raging Rivers Water Park when the accident happened, the chief said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The motorcycle operator and the bike both slid on the pavement and he was seriously injured," the chief added.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office dispatched an officer to help with traffic at the scene. Traffic was disrupted in that area for several minutes.

The man was helicoptered from the road to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Chief Spanton said. The chief said he hasn’t been alerted of the exact injuries or how the motorcyclist is doing at the present.

More like this: