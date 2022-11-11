VFW Post In Alton 1308 Holds Inspirational Annual Veterans Day Service
ALTON - The Annual Veterans Day Program at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Friday morning was again an emotional time to honor those who have served their country. Elliott Ferguson, a U.S. Army veteran, and detective with the Alton Police Department was the keynote speaker.
Shannon Yount, a Marine Corps veteran, was the master of ceremonies and provided the welcome for the event. William Perkins, also a Marine Corps veteran, provided the invocation.
The Cub Scout Pack 8001 did the Pledge of Allegiance.
Steve Corbitt performed the vocal rendition of the National Anthem. Alton Mayor David Goins read a proclamation.
The Laying of the Wreaths participants was as follows:
Medal Of Honor - Glenn Wilson, USMC
POW/MIA - Tanya Degerlia
Gold Star Mother - Lynn Lenker, escorted by Alec Dvorak Eagle Scout
Alton Post 1308 & Auxiliary - Commander Wayne Able, and Auxiliary Senior Vice President Angie Able
Army - Jeremony Lile
Navy - Jake Lloyd
Marine Corps - Brad Yount
Air Force - Denise Hunt
Wreaths Across America - Tom Zigrang
Alton Leathernecks #1160 - Jim Freeman, USMC
Marine Corps League - Jeff Sherwood, USMC
Marine Corp Ladies Auxiliary - Pat Freeman
American Legion Post #126 - A Few Good Marines: Bernie Caldwell
Closing Ceremonies - Commander Wayne Able
Closing Prayer - Auxiliary District President - Sue Parrish
3-Volley Salute & Taps - Alton Post #1308 Ritual Team
