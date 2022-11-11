ALTON - The Annual Veterans Day Program at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Friday morning was again an emotional time to honor those who have served their country. Elliott Ferguson, a U.S. Army veteran, and detective with the Alton Police Department was the keynote speaker.

Shannon Yount, a Marine Corps veteran, was the master of ceremonies and provided the welcome for the event. William Perkins, also a Marine Corps veteran, provided the invocation.

The Cub Scout Pack 8001 did the Pledge of Allegiance.

Steve Corbitt performed the vocal rendition of the National Anthem. Alton Mayor David Goins read a proclamation.

The Laying of the Wreaths participants was as follows:

Medal Of Honor - Glenn Wilson, USMC

POW/MIA - Tanya Degerlia

Gold Star Mother - Lynn Lenker, escorted by Alec Dvorak Eagle Scout

Alton Post 1308 & Auxiliary - Commander Wayne Able, and Auxiliary Senior Vice President Angie Able

Army - Jeremony Lile

Navy - Jake Lloyd

Marine Corps - Brad Yount

Air Force - Denise Hunt

Wreaths Across America - Tom Zigrang

Alton Leathernecks #1160 - Jim Freeman, USMC

Marine Corps League - Jeff Sherwood, USMC

Marine Corp Ladies Auxiliary - Pat Freeman

American Legion Post #126 - A Few Good Marines: Bernie Caldwell

Closing Ceremonies - Commander Wayne Able

Closing Prayer - Auxiliary District President - Sue Parrish

3-Volley Salute & Taps - Alton Post #1308 Ritual Team

