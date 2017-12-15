COTTAGE HILL - Members of the VFW Post 7678 in Cottage Hills were hard at work to make the holidays a little more special for tons of families Friday morning as they handed gifts for Angel Tree.

The VFW Post 7678 said after filling 13 shopping carts, in only one of their trips to the store, their efforts were able to provide 34 children with gifts. In addition to toys and gifts for the children, Post 7678 was able to purchase over $600 of food alone as well as shoes and other essentials.

“The families are amazing and very appreciative,” the VFW Post 7678 Auxiliary said. “Every year we try to get more and help more in the community and it’s been an amazing turn out this year. We want to continue to see it grow every year. We here to help. We want people to know we are here to help and increase the amount of help we can provide each year.”

Post members said it was really nice to see younger people making donations this year also, mentioning that several younger single males in their 20’s helped to make this years efforts.

With members preparing for Angel Tree since November, William Cowgill said all the time and dedication is completely worth the effort.

“It’s great to see the look on people’s faces,” Cowgill added.

The auxiliary also received a donation of 84 gift bags from ConocoPhillips for the children’s Christmas party at Post 7678 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.

“We really try to spread things out to the community and help our neighbors,” the Auxiliary said. “We went to the nursing home in Bethalto and had a Christmas party for them and handed out stockings. We’re really trying to spread it all through the community.”

In addition to their Angle Tree efforts, Post 7678 was also preparing gift boxes Friday morning to be sent to deployed military members just in time to reach them for Christmas.

The Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 will also be hosting their children’s Christmas party from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. Saturday December 16, as well as live music from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. from singer and song writer Craig Curtis from Nashville.

For more information on Post 7678 and their upcoming events visit their Facebook page.

