ALTON - As we commemorate Patriot Day and the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, local VFW Post #1308 invites veterans and community members to utilize their services.

“So many people need a helping hand once in a while, and that’s why we’re here. That’s what we’re here for, to help those who helped us,” Post #1308 member Bob Myers said.

The VFW offers support and resources for veterans who have served overseas. Myers explained that Post #1308 is working to bring in younger veterans, including those who served post-9/11 as part of the Global War on Terrorism. Most of Post #1308’s members served in Korea and Vietnam, and they hope to build their connection with younger veterans who are coming home from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

“We’re trying to get more younger people in here, involved, and do what we’re supposed to be doing — helping service people, helping the veterans out when they need help. That’s what we’re here for,” Myers said. “We do have a few that have come in, but we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to catch up in modern times, because all those young men and women are a lot younger than what the Nam vets and certainly what the Korean vets are, and we’ve really never kept up with the time. But now we are starting that.”

This desire to help young vets is especially strong on days like today. The VFW’s mission is to support veterans however they can, and it strikes a chord for the members who do this work.

“It’s really heartwarming. In some cases, it even brings tears to your eyes,” Myers said.

Community members can help, as well. Myers said the best way to support VFW Post #1308 is to attend their events, enjoy their bar and rent out their reception hall. The Post, located at 4445 N Alby Street in Alton, has several food and drink specials throughout the week as well as Queen of Hearts games and dart and pool leagues.

“We do appreciate all those who help us and show up to our stuff or events, and all the businesses that help us out on Veterans Day, offer up meals and whatever for any and all veterans. That’s really heartwarming itself,” Myers said. “Just for [people] to come around and say hi is meaningful.”

For more information about what the Post offers and how you can support them, check out this article on RiverBender.com, call 618-466-6883 or visit Post #1308’s official website or Facebook page.