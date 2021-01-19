ALTON - Some key words that VFW Post 1308 members and leaders in Alton live by are to remember and help other veterans and its community.

Sue Parrish, the previous State VFW Ladies Auxiliary president, came up with an idea for Post 1308 to feed the homeless during the COVID-19 Pandemic in November.

After the November food pantry was done Commander Wayne Able came to the conclusion it would be good to set up a food pantry for veterans at Post 1308. He stressed he would not take away from the Crisis Food Center in Alton and if he received a large number of donations, he would take anything excess there.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our job is to follow our creed and help veterans out and that is what were are doing," he said. "Anything we can do to help veterans, we try to do. That is a big reason some join the VFW, to help other veterans who have PTSD, build a deck or to help feed them."

Able said if anyone wanted to donate, they can or if someone is in need of food they can stop by during regular hours now which range from 8 a.m. to noon daily. The hours will remain in place as long as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, he said.

The VFW Post 1308 is located at 4445 N. Alby St., Alton, phone (618) 466-6883.

Able said the pantry seeks canned goods, dry roman noodles, pop tarts, etc., that won't spoil in a few months.

More like this: