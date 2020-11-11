Vet's Day Remembered: Mayor Maguire Salutes Lost Veterans On Wood River Veterans War Memorial
WOOD RIVER - Because of Region 4 COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, the City of Wood River canceled this year’s Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Wood River Veterans War Memorial in Central Park in the city.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
However, today on Veterans Day, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said she thought it appropriate to make a few comments and feature the names of those on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
“As we mourn the loss of the courageous mens and women, we remember and honor the sacrifice they made for all of us,” she said. “The public is welcome to visit the memorial in Central Park at any time and honor those on the memorial. It is a day of thanks and remembrance of the valor of our fallen heroes.”
Mayor Maguire Provided The Wood River Memorial fallen heroes below:
World War I
Army Private John Martnick
World War II
Navy Ensign Kenneth W. Baker
Army Air Corps Sgt. Jesse R. Black
Marine Corps Private First Class Randal J. Clark Jr.
Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Fred V. Coffler
Army Private Lewis E. Diefendorf
Army First Sgt. Paul P. Fox
Army First Lt. Milton J. Goldfarb
Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry L. Hardesty
Army Cpl. Wayne W. Hoeche
Navy Air Corps Lt. Bernard Hudson
Navy Specialist First Class Joseph Leindecker
Army Private First Class Eugene F. Lyons
Army Private Albert M. McCracken
Army Tech Sgt. James E. Mellor
Army Staff Sgt. Christy E. Pate
Army Private First Class Lawrence T. Quertermous
Army Nurse Corps First Lt. Helen C. Seni
Coast Guard Coxswain Joseph B. Seni
Army Air Force Flight Officer Raymond M. Sexton
Army Private Stephen Skundrich
Army Private Eugene B. Steffen
Army Private George Sutton
Army Private William H. Tharp
Army First Lt. Joseph B. Toth
Army Tech Sgt. Richard W. Vernor
Army Air Force Sgt. Bryson West
Navy Specialist First Class Richard G. Wright
Army Staff Sgt. Raymond E. Young
Army Private Coy R. Peebles
Korean War
Marine Corps Sgt. John W. Bethards
Army Sgt. Francis E. Callahan
Army Private First Class James R. Cawthon
Army Private Robert F. LaCout
Air Force Lt. Robert R. Mayford
Army Sgt. Tony A. Neeley
Army Cpl. Richard T. Schum
Vietnam War
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Richard C. Bennett
Army Specialist Fourth Class Terry Dallape
Army Private First Class David L. Hampton
Army Staff Sgt. Charles W. Moody
Marine Corps Private First Class James S. Stassi
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chris A. Totara
More like this: