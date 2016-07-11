EDWARDSVILLE – The annual Veterans Walk continues to grow in popularity and this year with the addition of Got Your Six Support Dogs organization as a recipient of charitable donations, the attendance was strong.

Got Your Six Support Dogs reps led the parade of veterans. Got Your Six Support Dogs raises money to provide dogs for veterans who need them. PTSD support dogs can provide comfort, affection and even emotional security. In short, these dogs can save lives.

The Veterans Walk prior to the Fourth of July celebration at the Edwardsville American Legion is the brainchild of Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, who has a deep commitment in honoring vets any possible.

Tim Harr, a 20-year veteran of Edwardsville, was the leader of this year’s Veterans Walk.

“It is a wonderful way to start off the holiday and honor veterans,” Patton said of the walk. “Hopefully every year we can do something to support Got Your Six Support Dogs. I am glad the walk went so well this year and was so well attended.”

Patton praised the organizers of the Edwardsville American Fireworks Festival and said once again it was a tremendous patriotic success, even though a week later because of rain on its original evening, Saturday, July 2.

