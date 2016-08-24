Veterans will rally in support of Maj. Bradley Lavite this Friday at 10am on the plaza in between the Madison County Administration building and Courthouse.

EDWARDSVILLE - Veterans from the Metro-East are rallying to support Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Maj. Bradley Lavite on the plaza of the Madison County Administration Building this Friday at 10am.



Lavite has been banned from going back to work in his office at the Madison County Administration Building for more than a year after suffering a PTSD related incident away from work.

Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan, State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, and County Administrator Joeseph Parente have banned Lavite from stepping foot into the county building which is a violation of his civil rights and sends the wrong message to veterans throughout the Metro-East. Discrimination of a decorated combat veteran should not be tolerated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lavite has been cleared to return to work by his VA psychiatrist who specializes in PTSD illness, but the county refuses to let him return to work. Lawsuits have been filed in state and federal court to lift the ban on Lavite and these lawsuits present a potential financial liability for Madison County taxpayers, as elected officials are openly discriminating against a disabled veteran.

Please join veterans from around the Metro-East and local elected officials and leaders as we stand with Maj. Lavite against those preventing him from returning to work. Veterans with PTSD deserve to be treated as individuals with the medical disability it is.

Contact Madcoveterans@gmail.com for more information.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organisation or institute involved or affiliated with RiverBender.com or EdGlenToday.com

More like this: