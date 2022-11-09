ST. LOUIS - RB American Arby’s restaurants throughout the greater St. Louis area, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), are honoring all veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day (11/11)with a free classic roast beef sandwich*.

Article continues after sponsor message

Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest FRG owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

Participating Arby’s restaurants owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group include: Illinois: Belleville, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Salem, Shiloh, Vandalia and Waterloo. Missouri: Arnold, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Dellwood, Ellisville, Eureka, Farmington, Fenton, Festus, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Lake St. Louis, Manchester, Maryland Heights, O'Fallon, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Peters, Sullivan, Troy, Union, Valley Park, Washington and Wentzville.

*This offer is valid only at participating RB American franchisee stores and is limited to one per customer. Participating Arby’s locations include stores in: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois (Greater STL area), Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington.

More like this: