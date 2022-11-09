ST. LOUIS - RB American Arby’s restaurants throughout the greater St. Louis area, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), are honoring all veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day (11/11)with a free classic roast beef sandwich*.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest FRG owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

Participating Arby’s restaurants owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group include: Illinois: Belleville, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Salem, Shiloh, Vandalia and Waterloo. Missouri: Arnold, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Dellwood, Ellisville, Eureka, Farmington, Fenton, Festus, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Lake St. Louis, Manchester, Maryland Heights, O'Fallon, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Peters, Sullivan, Troy, Union, Valley Park, Washington and Wentzville.

*This offer is valid only at participating RB American franchisee stores and is limited to one per customer. Participating Arby’s locations include stores in: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois (Greater STL area), Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington.

More like this:

SLLIS Superintendent Dr. Meghan Hill Honored with Patriot Award from Department of Defense
Jun 29, 2025
Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair
Jul 8, 2025
Difference Makers: South Roxana American Legion Post Receives Needed HVAC Replacement Donation
2 days ago
Budzinski Announces $1.1 Million in Federal Funding for St. Louis Downtown Airport
Jun 30, 2025
St. Louis Community Invited to Honor Fallen Service Members at Soldiers Memorial on Memorial Day
May 18, 2025

 