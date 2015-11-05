Honoring Those Who Served Our Country

HARTFORD – In a salute to retired military service members, the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower will offer free admission to all veterans Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans are invited to view the scenic confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers from 50, 100 and 150 feet above the ground. On clear days, the St. Louis Arch and downtown Clayton are also visible. The Tower is located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford.

“Offering free admission to veterans is one way we can give back to the people who dedicated years of their lives in service to our country,” said Deanna Barnes, Hartford’s Project Manager. “We have Tower volunteers who are veterans and we know first-hand the value of their service.”

Veterans Day was established largely to thank living veterans for their dedicated and loyal service to their country.

The Tower is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $4 for adults, $3 for veterans, $2 for children 12 and under, and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

