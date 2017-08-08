Get The Latest News!

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois State Fair invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 13, 2017. In addition to all the great activities, events, entertainment and food the Illinois State Fair has to offer, the following programs and events are planned for veterans at the Lincoln Stage and adjacent area on the fairgrounds:

9:30 am Gold Star Family Memorial Service – Lincoln Stage
10:00 am – 3:00 pm AMVETS Kids Corner – Lincoln Stage area
10:00 am - 3:00 pm Veteran Benefits Expo – Vicinity of The Shed
10:30 am – 12:00 pm JROTC Drill Competition – Street in front of Lincoln Stage
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Main Program – Vicinity of The Shed
1:00 pm Veterans Lunch – The Shed
(Free to Veterans and Immediate Family)
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm JROTC Drill Competition – Street in front of Lincoln Stage
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm JROTC Drill Competition Awards Ceremony – Lincoln Stage
4:30 pm Veterans Day Parade – Grandstand Avenue

The Benefits Expo includes information, services and activities for veterans and family members with the IDVA, state and federal agencies, veteran service organization and non-profits.

Mr. James C. McCloughan, recent Medal of Honor Recipient will be the Keynote Speaker at the Main Program. This will be Mr. McCloughan’s first speaking engagement in Illinois since receiving the Medal of Honor.

The IDVA will highlight the work and thank the distinguished Veteran Volunteer of the Year and Patriotic Business of the Year for their lifetime of contributions.

The Veterans and Gold Star Family Day at the Illinois State Fair is supported by all major Veteran Service Organizations, with thanks to the State Fair committee for their time, efforts, and energies in making this event possible.

Media are welcomed to attend and advance publicity of the event is appreciated.

