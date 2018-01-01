SPRINGFIELD (Dec. 29, 2017) — Three state employees are assuming new roles in the Rauner Administration in the new year, the governor announced today.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has named Hans Zigmund the new director of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget. Zigmund will succeed Scott Harry on Jan. 15, 2018. Harry is taking a position with the Illinois State Board of Education. Andrew Perkins will advance to deputy chief of staff for Legislative Affairs, succeeding former state legislator Darlene Senger, who is pursuing other public service. And Rachel Bold assumes the role of press secretary on the governor’s communications team.

Zigmund joined state government in 2006 as a staff economist in the Illinois Department of Revenue. Since then, he has served in positions of increasing responsibility, including chief economist. He also was associate director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2011 to 2013, and has been director of economic policy in the governor’s office since August.

Rauner said he wishes Harry and Senger well in their new ventures, and is confident that Zigmund will hit the ground running.

“I am grateful for Scott’s service,” Rauner said. “He’s done a tremendous job in difficult circumstances. However, as Scott leaves, I know the job is in good hands, as there’s no one more familiar with the budget situation in Illinois than Hans.”

“I’m very honored to serve in this way,” Zigmund said. “I love Illinois and am confident we have a bright future in front of us. While we face challenges, we have a number of positive factors working in our favor.”

A native of Round Lake Beach and U.S. Navy veteran, Zigmund is a graduate of Barat College in Lake Forest, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, and Roosevelt University, where he acquired his master’s in economics. Before joining state government, he was a pension analyst at Hewitt Associates. He’s served as adjunct faculty at Elgin Community College, Prairie State College and Roosevelt University, where he taught statistics, economics and public finance.

Zigmund now lives in Homewood with his wife and three young sons.

Perkins, who most recently served as the governor’s Senate liaison, now will lead a team that interacts with members of the General Assembly to advance the governor’s agenda.

“Darlene did a tremendous job in Legislative Affairs,” Rauner said. “We are fortunate to have another dedicated public servant in Andrew.”

Perkins began his career as a policy analyst for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. He spent more than two years as an appropriations analyst for the Illinois Senate Republican staff, and returned to DCEO as deputy director of Legislative Affairs before joining the governor’s office in 2016.

Perkins has a bachelor of science in finance from Illinois College and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Springfield, his city of residence.

“Andrew has a terrific background and mindfulness about Illinois’ economy and has shown he works well with our state lawmakers in the policy-creation trenches,” Rauner said. “This shift makes optimal use of his skills.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role and look forward to doing my part to help move the state forward on the economic and quality-of-life fronts that matter most to taxpayers,” Perkins said.

Bold, formerly with the Senate Republican staff, joined the governor’s communications team in November. The new press secretary is a Springfield resident. She earned her bachelor of arts in communications and international studies from Monmouth College.

