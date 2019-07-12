EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Head Coach Jessica Jones has added veteran coach Charlie Kennedy to her Cougar softball staff.

Kennedy, is the former head coach at Lindenwood-Belleville, starting the program from scratch before the 2012 season.

"We are very fortunate to add Coach Kennedy to the SIUE staff," Jones said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and has a great track record of success. His work ethic and mental approach is exactly what we need as we make another run at the OVC Championship."

In eight seasons as the Lynx head coach, Kennedy won 258 games and had a winning percentage of .590. He led Lindenwood-Belleville to two United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Championships before the program transitioned to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) competition in 2015. The Lynx won the American Midwest Conference (AMC) and were NAIA National Runners-up in 2015.

In 2019, the Lynx finished third in the AMC with an 18-6 league record.

"I am grateful to Jessica for the opportunity she is giving me," Kennedy said. "Wherever I landed was going to have to be the right fit. I am very grateful for the time spent with (former Director of Athletics) Brad Hewitt and the coaches during the interview process who made it feel that way."

Kennedy also has coached at UMSL, Maryville and at Ursuline Academy, a Catholic high school in St. Louis.

"Starting my career at UMSL, I faced SIUE and Sandy Montgomery many times from 1996-1999," Kennedy added. "Those teams always had that voracious appetite for winning. It was a huge rivalry."

The native of St. Louis, Missouri, earned a bachelor's in health and physical education from Missouri-St. Louis in 1990. He completed a master's in education administration at Lindenwood-Belleville in 2014. He and his wife Cathi have two adult children, daughter Taylor and son Alex.

