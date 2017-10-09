Veolia North America donates $1,000 to Water Festival
EAST ALTON – Plant Manager Bruce Murphy, right, presents a donation of $1,000 from Veolia North America to Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s annual Water Festival.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Veolia North America helps customers address environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste. The Water Festival connects fifth graders with freshwater resources and information.
More like this: