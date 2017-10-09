Photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialist

EAST ALTON – Plant Manager Bruce Murphy, right, presents a donation of $1,000 from Veolia North America to Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s annual Water Festival.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Veolia North America helps customers address environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste. The Water Festival connects fifth graders with freshwater resources and information.

More like this:

Funding Available for Water Quality Management Program Projects through Illinois EPA’s Section 604(b) Grant Program
Today
Why Swimming in Natural Waters Could Be Your Next Best Health Decision
Today
Calhoun County Floods Leave Michael Family Facing Severe Damage
Jul 28, 2025

 