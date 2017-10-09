Veolia North America donates $1,000 to Water Festival Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON – Plant Manager Bruce Murphy, right, presents a donation of $1,000 from Veolia North America to Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s annual Water Festival. Article continues after sponsor message Veolia North America helps customers address environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste. The Water Festival connects fifth graders with freshwater resources and information. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending