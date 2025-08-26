Venice Mother Grieves Son Lost To Gun Violence
Natasha Thomas mourns her son Jerry Lamont Haynes Jr. who was fatally shot returning from his child's birthday party in Venice, Illinois.
VENICE - On Saturday, August 25, 2025, in Venice, Illinois, Natasha Thomas, a Venice mother, experienced a devastating loss when her only son, Jerry Lamont Haynes Jr., was fatally shot in his yard after returning from a birthday celebration for his young son. What should have been a day of joy turned into a tragic moment for the family. Haynes Jr.’s death has deeply affected those close to him, including his cousin Miranda Mosby, who is organizing a fundraiser to assist the family during this difficult time. Mosby emphasized the heavy burden Thomas carries as the primary caregiver for her aging parents in addition to coping with the loss of her son. “I am asking for the community for your help. I want to help lift this burden from my cousin,” Mosby said. She also noted that prayers and donations of any size are welcome to support the family. A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral expenses and provide some relief to the grieving family. Click here for the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-natasha-thomas-through-this-heartbreaking-time The Venice community is mourning and seeking ways to support the family during this heartbreaking time.
