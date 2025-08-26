Article continues after sponsor message

Haynes Jr.’s death has deeply affected those close to him, including his cousin Miranda Mosby, who is organizing a fundraiser to assist the family during this difficult time. Mosby emphasized the heavy burden Thomas carries as the primary caregiver for her aging parents in addition to coping with the loss of her son.

“I am asking for the community for your help. I want to help lift this burden from my cousin,” Mosby said. She also noted that prayers and donations of any size are welcome to support the family.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral expenses and provide some relief to the grieving family. Click here for the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-natasha-thomas-through-this-heartbreaking-time

The Venice community is mourning and seeking ways to support the family during this heartbreaking time.

