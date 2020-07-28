Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - A white SUV crashed with car near the Casey's General Store at 1511 West Delmar in Godfrey around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and one person was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

The red-colored vehicle crashed into a yard across the street during the accident.

Godfrey Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Memorial Ambulance all responded. Alton Memorial Ambulance transported the person to a local hospital.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.