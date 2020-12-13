ALTON - Another pole was struck in Alton on Friday morning and it required quick assistance of Ameren Illinois.

The call came at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Henry and a vehicle hit a pair of vehicles and pushed another into this pole.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. Ameren Illinois responded quickly to re-establish the pole and lines. The pole was knocked close to the ground during the accident.

More like this:

100 Years Ago: Captain Fluent Dives Deep
Aug 16, 2025
Terry, Schmerbauch, Wehring All Capture Pole Positions For Alton Midwest Nationals Powerboat Event Final Races
Jul 19, 2025
Five New Nautical Signs Added to Grafton’s Iconic Totem Pole
Aug 7, 2025
Power Outage Affects Over 1,500 In East St Louis/Cahokia Heights Area
Aug 19, 2025
PTO Completes Major Playground Upgrades for Estelle Kampmeyer In O'Fallon School District
Aug 19, 2025

 