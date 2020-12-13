ALTON - Another pole was struck in Alton on Friday morning and it required quick assistance of Ameren Illinois.

The call came at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Henry and a vehicle hit a pair of vehicles and pushed another into this pole.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. Ameren Illinois responded quickly to re-establish the pole and lines. The pole was knocked close to the ground during the accident.

More like this: