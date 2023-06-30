Vehicle Throttle Sticks, Strikes Power Pole In Wood River
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a driver indicated the throttle of a vehicle stuck and went out of control, and it struck a pole on Wood River Avenue in Wood River on Friday.
Chief Wells said after the motorist hit the power pole, Wood River Avenue in Wood River had to be closed for a period of time, while the area was cleaned up and work done to the power pole.
The chief said the driver was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
