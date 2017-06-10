GILLESPIE - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on IL-16 at the Southern Norfolk Railroad Crossing west of Henderson Road, east of Gillespie, Macoupin County, Ill.

At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, June 10, a vehicle, driven by Steve Worker, 59, of Litchfield, was traveling east on IL-16. The railroad crossing gates were down with the flashing lights activated. Worker drove eastbound under the crossing gates and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound train operated by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Worker stated he was blinded the sunlight. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Litchfield by Gillespie/Benld Ambulance Service and is in stable condition.

Article continues after sponsor message

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour following the incident. Other agencies who assisted on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Gillespie Police Department, Gillespie Fire Department, and Gillespie/Benld Ambulance Service.

Worker was cited for Disobeying Railroad Signal.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: