ALTON - At 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash with injuries on College Avenue near the intersection with Clawson Street.

Alton Police Officers, Alton Fire Department members, and other area EMS service personnel responded quickly to the scene.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the preliminary investigation revealed that the at-fault driver was traveling west on College Avenue when his vehicle drifted right and into the designated parking area on the street.

"In doing so, his vehicle struck a trailer that was attached to a City of Alton-owned vehicle," he said. "The vehicle and trailer were legally parked in that area as the City of Alton employees were making beautification efforts ahead of the Memorial Day Parade. Several City of Alton employees were on and/or near the trailer when it was struck causing them to be thrown from the trailer and pinned underneath it.

"All four City of Alton employees were injured. Three were taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital and two were later flown by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital to further treat their serious injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver of the at-fault vehicle was cited for Improper Lane Usage. He was also taken into custody for an active warrant for his arrest. Routine toxicology measures were performed. Further criminal charges may be sought after the results of the toxicology testing are obtained."

