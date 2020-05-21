Vehicle Strikes Sign And Fire Hydrant At Twin Pines Estates Apartments Thursday Morning
May 21, 2020 4:16 PM May 21, 2020 4:19 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - A vehicle lost control Thursday morning and struck a sign and a fire hydrant at the Twin Pines Estates Apartments on Fosterburg Road.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The vehicle went through the apartment sign and then struck the fire hydrant where the car came to a stop.
The fire hydrant sustained damage along with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
More like this: