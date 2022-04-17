Vehicle Strikes Power Pole At Main and Broadway In Alton
April 17, 2022 9:00 PM April 18, 2022 9:07 AM
ALTON - A vehicle struck a power pole at Main and Broadway in Alton early Sunday.
Ameren Illinois was called out to the scene for repairs. An estimated 900 customers were without power for two hours.
Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.