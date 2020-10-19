Vehicle Strikes Pole, Power Down For Some In Godfrey, Ameren Illinois On Way To Resolve Problem
GODFREY - A vehicle struck a pole in the vicinity of West Delmar and Frontenac in Godfrey and took wires down that will have to be put back in place again and reset.
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said there were an estimated 2,200 customers in that area presently without power around 2 p.m. on Monday. He said the incident occurred around noontime.
Bretsch said Ameren Illinois employees were at the scene working to make the area safe and get the power restored.