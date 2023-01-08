Vehicle Strikes Parked Car, Power Pole On Saturday
ALTON - A vehicle crashed into a power pole and a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Pearl around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Ameren Illinois was called to the scene after about eight customers close to the crash were without power. It took Ameren Illinois workers about two and a half hours to fix the situation. Alton Police and Fire responded to the accident.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
It was not known yet if there were any injuries to the motorist, but the accident is under investigation.