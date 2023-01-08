ALTON - A vehicle crashed into a power pole and a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Pearl around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene after about eight customers close to the crash were without power. It took Ameren Illinois workers about two and a half hours to fix the situation. Alton Police and Fire responded to the accident.

It was not known yet if there were any injuries to the motorist, but the accident is under investigation.