ST. LOUIS – Multiple individuals were injured when a vehicle struck them Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2024, outside the popular Ted Drewes custard stand in south St. Louis. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot near Chippewa Street, resulting in at least one critical injury among the victims, who ranged in age from 12 to the 70s.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, at least four people were hit by the vehicle. The 19-year-old driver returned to the scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Ted Drewes released a statement expressing sympathy for those injured and their families, stating, “Our hearts go out to those who were injured in the incident that occurred last night as well as their families. We look forward to the safety improvements to Chippewa, which the city plans to begin next month. Their quick actions prevented this sad incident from becoming much worse.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones also commented on the situation, saying, “Our thoughts are first and foremost with those who have been injured and their families, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We are praying for those involved and grateful for first responders who reacted quickly to this incident.”

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety in the area. Improvements along Chippewa Street in St. Louis are scheduled to take place from January to March 2025, aimed at enhancing safety for pedestrians. These measures will include relocating the east parking lot entrance, constructing a new accessible signalized midblock crossing, improving lighting, and installing a new PTZ camera for increased security.

