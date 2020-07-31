GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District first responders quickly moved to a car that had run off the roadway at Clifton Terrace Road and into a wooded area and down a ravine Friday afternoon.

Thankfully, there didn't appear to be any major injuries in the crash.

When firefighters arrived they located the vehicle in a wooded area about halfway down Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey. The occupants were out of the vehicle and seemed to be uninjured. The Madison County Sheriff's Office was also on scene to investigate the accident.

At the time of the accident there was heavy rain in the area it is unknown what caused the vehicle to run off the road.

