ALTON - A rollover accident occurred in Alton at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Alton Police and Fire Departments were quick to respond and Alton Police said the driver apparently swerved to avoid an accident, hit a pole and it resulted in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Police said the driver didn't appear to be injured and did not go to the hospital.