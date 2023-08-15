EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council approved the purchases of a few new utility vehicles and moved forward plans for two road improvement projects at their meeting on Tuesday, August 15.

Council members approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 4x4 with a service body and associated equipment for no more than $85,889. The new vehicle will be used by the Fire Department and will replace an older vehicle in need of costly repairs.

Alderman Chris Farrar said with supply issues the way they’ve been, they’re lucky to have found a vehicle that’s ready to be purchased and picked up.

“The good thing about this is that it’s actually available, whereas some things have been put on hold,” Farrar said. “So that’s good, we’ll have that pretty quick.”

Farrar added that the actual cost of the new truck will be closer to $90,000, but he expects to get at least $5,000 worth of trade-in value from the department's current truck, a 2007 Ford F-250. The old truck is in need of extensive engine repairs totaling about half of the vehicle’s estimated value and is scheduled to be replaced as part of the department’s Capital Equipment Replacement Plan.

Also approved was a “sole source” resolution authorizing the purchase of two Ford F-250 service trucks from Victory Lane Ford at a total cost of $108,924. These trucks will be used by the Water Division of Public Works.

Alderwoman Jennifer Warren said this is a “sole source” resolution because there was only one available seller due to “supply issues.”

“This is a ‘sole source’ because we’ve had some supply issues obtaining these particular replacement vehicles,” Warren said. “It’s my understanding if we approve this tonight, we can kind of expedite getting these from this Victory Lane company, and we are in desperate need of them.”

This order was delayed by supply chain issues, as one of the trucks was ordered two years ago and approved by council before Ford canceled all the orders that model year. The specific trucks mentioned in this agenda item are already built and available on the dealer’s lot, and with approval secured from the City Council, they will be picked up sometime this week.

An additional 1,465 square yards of pavement patching was added to the existing Pavement Patching contract with RCS Construction, Inc. following approval from the council. This additional patching will include about 690 square yards of pavement along Gateway Commerce Center Drive West at certain locations in need of repair. Also included are 575 square yards of pavement patching in the Bennington subdivision, as well as an additional 200 Square Yards of patching in the Esic area. In light of these additions, the cost of the project has been increased by $246,130 to a new total of $870,428.

Also approved was an agreement with Sheppard Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. for the Esic Drive Resurfacing Project in the amount of $128,600. Esic Drive will be resurfaced from University Drive to Illinois-157. The project will be funded with Motor Fuel Tax funds and is expected to take about two fiscal years.

A full recording of the Aug. 15 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

