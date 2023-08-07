ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided a report about a crash at 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, involving a single vehicle on Alby Street near the intersection with Big Arch Road.

Ford said the police department's preliminary investigation revealed that a distraction within the vehicle caused the driver not to see the vehicle in front of her slowing/stopping to turn and the driver subsequently swerved to avoid striking the vehicle and then left the roadway.

"The vehicle subsequently overturned after swerving and leaving the roadway," Ford said. "The driver of the vehicle was transported via Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries."

Traffic in the area was disrupted by the crash for about 45 minutes when the scene was cleared.

