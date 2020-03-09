ALTON - A vehicle overturned off Illinois Route 143 and Berm Highway near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam Sunday night and a man was injured, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said Monday morning.

The call to Alton Fire Department came in at 9:45 p.m., Sweetman said, and the initial radio traffic in was possible entrapment, but he said that was not the case after firefighters arrived.

“The patient was not entrapped and extrication was not required,” Sweetman added. “The man was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.”

